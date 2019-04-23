Take That feel they should have received a lifetime achievement BRIT Award by now.

Howard Donald - who is joined by Gary Barlow and Mark Owen in the Manchester band - has admitted he is bemused as to why US star Pink was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution To Music gong at the ceremony in February.

The 'Back For Good' hitmakers already have eight BRITs to their name, but the 50-year-old star thinks their dazzling 30-year career should be recognised by the biggest music awards ceremony in the UK, though his bandmate Mark, 47, doesn't think it will happen because former member Robbie Williams already won the prize in 2010.

Howard told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We're not going to get anything from the BRITs. We're not bloody Americans, we're Brits. It doesn't make sense to me.

''There should have been some recognition for the 30 years, 100 per cent. You need to tell them.''

Mark added: ''I mean, they gave it to Rob one year so maybe they think they can't give it to Take That again.''

Meanwhile, the 'Shine' hitmakers also confessed that they are ''embarrassed'' by their ''crap'' name.

Mark admitted: ''There have been times when we've been a bit embarrassed about our name.

''We used to apologise when we introduced ourselves saying 'We're Take That' and thought we should be called something different.''

Gary agreed: ''It's a little bit like The Pet Shop Boys -- as a name you think it's stupid.

''When you say the name Take That you do tend to think of us in a stadium or something, but it is a crap name.''

Take That - which also featured Jason Orange until his final departure in 2014 - are currently on their 'Greatest Hits Live Tour', and although they plan to take a long break to spend time with their families after the run, they will be back for the next ''chapter'' in a ''few'' years time.

Howard said: ''We're going to rest for a bit and not even think about any other tours or albums.

''This is the end of Part Two and when we feel like it, we can come back and start talking again about where we want to go next, rather than having the pressure of coming straight out of a tour and thinking, 'Right come the middle of the year we've got to start writing another album and go over to LA and do this and do that'.

''It's actually really nice, because we've all got big families and we want to spend time with them rather than saying 'We're only going to stay with them 'til August and then we've got to go over to LA and do another album'.

''It's nice to say we know we've got another few years.''