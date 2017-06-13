Take That's Gary Barlow paid tribute to the police and security team at The O2 for all their hard work and assistance as they played their sixth and final night at the London venue on Monday (12.06.17).

The group wowed fans at their latest pyrotechnic and stunt filled 'Wonderland Live' show, bringing an end to their short residency at the iconic arena.

In the wake of the terror attack which followed Ariana Grane's concert at Manchester Arena in May security checks were increased at The O2 to ensure fans could enjoy the concert safely and Gary took the opportunity to share his gratitude for everyone's efforts to keep the gigs secure.

At the end of the performance, he said: ''Thank you to the police and security for getting you here tonight.''

The trio - made up of Gary, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - once again delighted their audience with a setlist packed with their greatest hits and tracks from their latest album 'Wonderland', with highlights including 'Greatest Day', 'Get Ready For It', 'Giants', 'Shine', 'Back For Good' and a rendition of 1993 single 'Pray' complete with original dance routine.

The love was in the air all evening, and when introducing 'Patience' - the first single the band released from their 2006 comeback album 'Beautiful World' following their reunion - Howard thanked the fans for making Take That such a huge success.

He said: ''This next record we are about to do is a very important record in our careers, it's the one that brought us back and it got us to number one. If it was not for you guys we would not be here, OK, so please sing along to 'Patience' everyone.''

For their encore Take That sang fan favourite 'Never Forget' and the anthemic 'Rule The World' sending the crowd home happy.

Following the spectacular set, Gary logged on to his Twitter account to thank everyone who came to the six shows at The O2 for their support.

He tweeted: ''That's it ! 6 wonderful nights at londons o2 ! Loved it ! Thank you #wonderlandlive (sic)''

Mark also took to Twitter to thank the fans who came to watch the guys, posting: ''London cannot thank you enough for 6 wonderful nights ... Thank you for making us feel so welcome. Until next time

Love M.O X (sic)''

Take That's next concert is at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales on Wednesday (14.06.17).