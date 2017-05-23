Take That have postponed their planned performance at Liverpool's Echo Arena this evening (23.05.17) following the terror attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester.

The 'Giants' hitmakers have decided to call off their 'Wonderland Live' concert in the English northern city ''out of respect'' to all of the victims and their families after 22 people were killed and more than 50 individuals were injured by an explosion - thought to be a nail bomb - which tore through the foyer outside the main hall of the Manchester Arena where Ariana's was playing.

The group had already performed at the same Manchester venue on May 18, 19 and 20.

In a statement, the band - comprised of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - said: ''Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.''

A decision is yet to be made as to whether the trio's three shows between May 25 and 27 will go ahead.

One fan has asked frontman Gary if they will hold a minutes silence on the rest of the tour for those killed and badly injured.

A user with the Twitter handle @1104SarahLouise wrote: ''Gary wrote: ''@GaryBarlow please can we have a moments silence on tour? xxxx (sic)''

To which he replied: ''Great idea x (sic)''

Gary, 46, was quick to send his condolences to those caught up in the attack, responsibility for which has been claimed by ISIS.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved.''

Mark, 45, also tweeted: ''So sad to hear the news from Manchester ... Prayers and thoughts go out to everyone involved .. Heartbreaking!!!! Love to you all M.O X (sic)''

And Howard, 49, was in complete shock that so many innocent people had lost their lives at a pop concert.

He tweeted: ''I'm really hoping the casualties are not as many as it's displaying all over the news. Sending out love and strength to all #Manchesterarena ... Waking up to the realisation that so many innocent people are dead! So sad and heartbroken for all involved. Manchester I love you (sic)''