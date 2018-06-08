Take That will headline a hometown party for Hits Radio Live.

The group are set to top the bill for the newly launched station - which hit the air on Monday (04.06.18) - at the Manchester Arena on July 14.

Speaking to the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, Gary Barlow said: ''It feels like a hometown gig for us, which is always really special.

''We love playing live, there's nothing like it. We'll pull out all the big ones, 'Relight My Fire', 'Greatest Day', 'Patience' and 'Shine!' ''

Hits Radio breakfast show presenter Gemma Atkinson will be hosting the Hits Radio Live gig, and paid tribute to the band - whose current lineup is completed by Howard Donald and Mark Owen - ahead of the huge show.

She added: ''Take That are a Manchester institution so there is going to be no better place to see them perform live than in their home city!''

The announcement comes after the trio became the first band ever to be played on the new station, as 'Greatest Day' was introduced by Gemma and her co-hosts Gethin Jones and Dave Vitty.

They will be joined in the heart of Manchester - also the home of Hits Radio - by a star-studded line-up of musicians set to perform at the special event.

Rita Ora, Liam Payne and George Ezra have all been confirmed on a bill which will also feature Clean Bandit, Years And Years, Sigala and Jax Jones.

Tickets for Hits Radio Live on Saturday 14th July at the Manchester Arena go on sale at 9am on Friday 8th June.