Take That have put Las Vegas plans on hold to focus on their new film.

The boy band trio - made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - have admitted while there are still discussions about following the example of former bandmate Robbie Williams with a Sin City residency, they have other commitments after next year's UK tour.

Howard told the Daily Star newspaper: ''There's talk of still going to the States - but not for a while.''

Gary explained a big screen adaptation of their own musical 'The Band' will keep them busy when filming starts next summer.

He added: ''We are going to make a film of our musical 'The Band' next year, we are all signed off on that now.

''Tim firth is doing the film script and we are going to shoot next summer. Again we can get involved with the music and that will keep us busy after the tour next year.''

Meanwhile, the group's new greatest hits collection 'Odyssey' has given the trio a chance to reflect on their career while giving the a songs a new twist.

But Mark admitted: ''The songs mean a lot to us, so if I'm a listener I don't want to mess about too much with them.''

Earlier this month, Robbie unveiled his own plans for a run of shows at Wynn Las Vegas in March 2019.

He said: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''