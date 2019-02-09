Take That suffer from ''tour depression'' when they get back from being on the road.

The trio - made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - are preparing for an upcoming series of concerts and they love the fact they have no ''responsibilities'' other than performing, with their every need catered for.

Gary told OK! magazine: ''Part of the reason we're going on tour is because we feel like we're 19 again. All the responsibilities disappear.

''We have chefs and we get really looked after - it's like being in the best mobile hotel. We all have tour depression afterwards that lasts for days.

''[We message each other], 'Ain't it horrible here? Let's get back on the road.' Having toured as long as we have, we've picked all the best people. They stay with us, they're our mates.''

The 48-year-old singer - who has children Daniel, 18, Emily, 16, and Daisy, 10, with wife Dawn - wishes he had ''enjoyed'' the band's early success more instead of worrying so much about what the future held.

He admitted: ''I'm not big on regrets. But I wish I'd enjoyed it more. I try and appreciate what's going on every day now because it's insane to do this, to be who I am - how dare anyone not enjoy it?

''I used to worry a lot as it was new and I thought it wouldn't last forever. Now I think, why did I worry so much?''

Even after so many years in the spotlight, Gary is still very ambitious and he is ''grateful'' as he thinks his drive helps the band maintain a fan base.

He said: ''I'm still ambitious. I always feel motivated and I'm grateful for that. It keeps our audience interested in what we're doing. We've got a big army of fans and they stick with us.''