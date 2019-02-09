Gary Barlow has admitted Take That suffer from ''tour depression'' when they get back from a stint on the road.
Take That suffer from ''tour depression'' when they get back from being on the road.
The trio - made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - are preparing for an upcoming series of concerts and they love the fact they have no ''responsibilities'' other than performing, with their every need catered for.
Gary told OK! magazine: ''Part of the reason we're going on tour is because we feel like we're 19 again. All the responsibilities disappear.
''We have chefs and we get really looked after - it's like being in the best mobile hotel. We all have tour depression afterwards that lasts for days.
''[We message each other], 'Ain't it horrible here? Let's get back on the road.' Having toured as long as we have, we've picked all the best people. They stay with us, they're our mates.''
The 48-year-old singer - who has children Daniel, 18, Emily, 16, and Daisy, 10, with wife Dawn - wishes he had ''enjoyed'' the band's early success more instead of worrying so much about what the future held.
He admitted: ''I'm not big on regrets. But I wish I'd enjoyed it more. I try and appreciate what's going on every day now because it's insane to do this, to be who I am - how dare anyone not enjoy it?
''I used to worry a lot as it was new and I thought it wouldn't last forever. Now I think, why did I worry so much?''
Even after so many years in the spotlight, Gary is still very ambitious and he is ''grateful'' as he thinks his drive helps the band maintain a fan base.
He said: ''I'm still ambitious. I always feel motivated and I'm grateful for that. It keeps our audience interested in what we're doing. We've got a big army of fans and they stick with us.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.