Take That finally feel ''settled'' after some ''tricky'' lineup changes.

The 'Greatest Day' hitmakers - which currently consist of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - recently reunited with former bandmate Robbie Williams for the 'X Factor' final, while Jason Orange hasn't been part of the lineup since 2014.

Admitting it might be more confusing for the fans rather than the group themselves, Gary told ES magazine: ''It's a very tricky thing, this whole four, three, five thing, for everyone except for us.

''We've settled. Take That is a three-piece. That's it, full stop. But it was brilliant to see Rob, who's in the best shape I've seen him in years.''

The singer also suggested the band's upcoming tour in 2019 will mark the end of ''chapter two'' of their career so far.

He explained: ''I think it's a farewell to this period.

''We've definitely seen the Nineties as stage one and this is chapter two and [the tour] is definitely the end of chapter two and it's lovely that it is. It's then quite exciting to think what happens next.'

The trio aren't seeing it as a sad time, with Gary insisting they have the potential to enjoy the longevity of acts like the Rolling Stones.

He added: ''Absolutely, definitely we could. If we have the appetite or it.

Donald agreed: ''It's not going to be emotional for me, because I believe there's going to be more.''

Meanwhile, Robbie has suggested he would rejoin with his friends again in the future if he's in the same place as them during their upcoming tour.

Robbie - who also recently performed with Take That at the gala night of 'The Band' musical in London's Theatre Royal Haymarket - previously said: ''As long as we stay healthy, I'm sure there'll be another moment where we all get together.

''Maybe we can coax Jason [Orange] back, who knows? We shall have to see. But definitely, definitely in the future. We will all ride again.

''Next year when the boys are on tour, I'm on tour too. If we're in the same place at the same time, there's an open mic at my gig. I'm sure there's an open mic at theirs too.''