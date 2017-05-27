Take That are donating the profits from their Liverpool concert to the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.

The band played the Echo Arena Liverpool on Friday (26.05.17), five days after a bomb was detonated at Ariana Grande's Manchester gig, killing 22 people and injuring more than 50, and the band have vowed to donate the profits from their concert to a fund set up by the Manchester Evening News.

They were originally due to play the gig earlier in the week but postpone it out of respect for the bombing victims.

They said: ''Tonight is dedicated to the people of Manchester. We are to dance. To sing. To party.''

''We want to say an enormous thank you to all you guys out there that have come back, I know we were meant to play here on Tuesday.

''Just so everyone knows, we've been watching social media this week and we are being watched by the world tonight.

''Our fans from all round the world are watching us here. Please everybody post as many pictures as you can. I want those great vibrations heard around the world.''

The spirit of Manchester, the spirit of the North-West, the UK and the world over, it's absolutely incredible''

''We would like to dedicate tonight's performance to everyone who has been affected by the events in Manchester last Monday night.''

And earlier, Ariana, 23, revealed she is planning a benefit gig for the victims.

She said: ''I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.

''I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.

''I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.''