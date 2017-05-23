Take That have cancelled a further three concerts following the terror attack at Ariana Grande's show in Manchester.

The 'Back for Good' hitmakers have called off the three gigs they were due to perform at Manchester Arena - where the travesty unfolded on Monday night (22.05.17) - after previously announcing they would be cancelling their show in Liverpool this evening (23.05.17) as a mark of respect to the victims and their families after 22 people were killed and more than 50 were injured by the explosion.

A statement released by Manchester Arena reads: ''Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night and the ongoing police investigation, the scheduled concerts for Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 May at Manchester Arena have been postponed. Further details will be released as soon as possible.''

The group - which is comprised of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - previously offered their ''thoughts and prayers'' to all affected.

In a statement, the band said: ''Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.''

Meanwhile, Ariana is thought to have indefinitely suspended her world tour following the tragic events.

According to TMZ, Ariana will put her gigs in the UK, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland on hold, although no official announcement has yet been made.

Hours after the tragedy, Ariana took to social media to say she had been left ''broken'' by the incident.

She posted: ''broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. (sic)''