Take That's 'Wonderland' show will be streamed to hundreds of cinemas around the UK.

Fans who missed out a chance to see the 'Never Forget' hitmakers - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - live on their upcoming 'Wonderland' tour will now have a chance to experience the live concert from the best seat in the house as the band announced their show at London's iconic O2 Arena on June 9 will be streamed to nearly 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

The trio said: ''We're really looking forward to returning to cinemas with the live broadcast of our Wonderland show at London's O2 in June. The last time we did this in 2015, the atmosphere was amazing. The chance to have so many extra people joining us from cinemas around the UK and in Europe for one night only will be really exciting.''

And the experience will no doubt be an unforgettable one for fans as the 'Wonderland' tour promises to be another exciting live show for the band.

The group are renowned for their fantastic live shows, which in the past have included holograms, mechanical elephants, walls of water, circus performers and aerialists and not forgetting a 70-foot man called Om who joined them on their The Progress Tour.

Tickets for the cinematic experience will go on sale on Friday, April 21 via www.takethat.com/livecinema.