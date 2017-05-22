Take That and Little Mix will headline Fusion Festival in Liverpool this September.

The 'Giants' hitmakers and popular girl group will headline the two-day event held on Otterspool Promenade this September 2nd and 3rd, it was revealed on on Capital Liverpool by Capital Breakfast's Adam, Gemma & Dylan.

'Touch' hitmakers Little Mix - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: ''We're really excited to be headlining Fusion Festival with absolute legends, Take That. We can't wait to see all our fans up in Liverpool for what we know will be a sensational weekend of live pop music.''

They will be joined by Tinie Tempah, 'Love Me Again' singer John Newman, Louisa Johnson and 'X Factor' favourites 5 After Midnight on Saturday September 2.

Take That - Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - added: ''We love Liverpool and can't wait to close Fusion Festival on the Sunday night. It's going to be the best finale to the summer, playing our only UK festival show of the year! Can't wait to see you all.''

They will be supported by Ella Henderson, The Vamps, JP Cooper and DJ-and-producer Jax Jones on Sunday September 3.

Damien Sanders, Event Director of Fusion Festival said: ''We are more excited than ever about this year's festival, having two of the world's biggest pop acts perform on our stage is a major coup and we are all really looking forward to a truly memorable weekend.''

Tickets are on sale Friday May 26th at 9am from www.fusionfestival.co.uk