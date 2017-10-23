Taika Waititi would never direct a 'Star Wars' movie because it ''seems really hard''.

The 42-year-old filmmaker recently helmed the third standalone 'Thor' movie for Marvel, but admitted he wouldn't want to direct a film from the popular Disney sci-fi franchise because there is no room for improvisation.

Speaking to the New York Times, Taika - who is married to Chelsea Winstanley - said: ''That particular franchise seems really hard. There's not much room for someone like me.

''Through its narrow canon, the tone of 'Star Wars' has always been determinedly self-serious, whereas the Marvel movies, like the decades of comics they sprang from, veer wildly from high drama to low comedy.

''And improvisation has been a tool in every Marvel movie since Robert Downey Jr. riffed his way through 'Iron Man'.''

'Thor: Ragnarok' film sees Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the titular character, alongside Mark Ruffalo [Hulk], Tom Hiddleston [Loki], Cate Blanchett [Hera], and Jeff Goldblum [Grandmaster].

Last week, Goldblum revealed Waititi asked the 'Jurassic Park' actor to improvise many of his scenes in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Goldblum said: ''[It was] fantastic. This is a funny movie, a really funny movie. Taika is funny. He's great.

''We improvised a lot of the movie. For a movie like this, I have done movies before where I have improvised and I love to, because it's a big, big epic kind of movie, but those people over in Marvel, they know what they are doing.

''They can make a big movie like this but trust Taika to give it an independent feeling. Taika said we are going to improvise and have fun.

''When we got to the set and I made things up and he made things up. He would do something like look at the character and say this and talk about this. I trust them and they trusted us.''