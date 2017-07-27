Taika Waititi has revealed 'Thor: Ragnarok' won't be a ''very long'' film.

The third 'Thor' movie currently has a running time of 100 minutes, making it the shortest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the filmmaker said people will still feel ''exhausted'' by the end of the motion picture.

Speaking to Collider at San Diego Comic Con, he said: ''It's not gonna be a very, very long film.

''I think stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time.

''I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours.''

The third standalone movie follows the Asgardian God (Chris Hemsworth) who joins forces once again with Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to stop the evil Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying Asgard and the rest of the universe.

Blanchett, 48, recently said she was amazed she has been given the chance to portray the studio's first female villain in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

She said: ''I didn't realise I was inhabiting the first female Marvel villain onscreen. I thought, 'Surely not ... well, no actually that's true.'

''There's been many, many, many [female villains] in the comic books, but they've been a little tardy in bringing them to the screen, so hopefully there will be a lot more villainesses.''

The film will explain why Thor and The Hulk were absent from the 2016 semi-Avengers movie 'Captain America: Civil War' and will tie in to the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' - which is looking to be the longest MCU movie.

'Thor: Ragnarok' is slated to be released this October.