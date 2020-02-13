Taika Waititi isn't yet sure of the plot for the next 'Thor' movie.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker - who helmed 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok' - is poised to direct the next film in the franchise, but Taika doesn't know how closely the movie will stick to the Marvel comics.

Asked whether Natalie Portman's character, Jane Foster, will have cancer in the new film, Taika shared: ''We don't know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything.

''I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite - or that thing won't exist. We continue writing even in post-production.''

Taika explained that many of the last-minute changes are dictated by what audiences want from Marvel movies.

Speaking to Variety, he explained: ''We test the film. We shot for two weeks on 'Thor' with our pickups. There were huge, huge character changes, huge story changes. We reshot entire scenes.

''I think that's why they do good work. They're relentless in their pursuit of just a good movie.''

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth - who stars as Thor in the Marvel franchise - previously admitted that Taika changed his approach to the character.

Chris - whose character is noticeably more playful in the most-recent 'Thor' film - shared: ''By the time I got to 'Thor: Ragnarok', I spoke to Taika Waititi, the director on the film, and I'm like, 'I'm just, I'm so sick of myself.' And he's like, 'Yeah, I'm sick of you too.'

''And I think the character is so much more and I said, 'Let's dismantle this thing, let's destroy it, throw out everything and be totally comfortable with making a fool of ourselves.'''