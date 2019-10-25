Taika Waititi's new 'Thor' film will be the most ''bombastic'' yet.

The 'Jojo Rabbit' director will return to the franchise for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and has promised fans that the feature will be the craziest yet.

Taika told WIRED: ''It's going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic. It's only interesting to me if we're doubling down on how nuts 'Ragnarok' was.''

The 44-year-old filmmakr was widely praised for overseeing 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok', which was credited for bringing a sense of fun back to the franchise.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays the hero, agreed, as he recently described how the role had been reinvigorated because of the film.

He said: ''I've been having so much fun at it and doesn't feel old to me and it feels fresh more now than the first couple of times I played it.

''To be reinvigorated with the character and the world and to feel like we sort of have no boundaries so we can really take it anywhere is an exciting point to be in.''

Taika also addressed a popular fan theory with regards to a potential romance between Valkyrie and Captain Marvel.

Valkyrie is Marvel's first LGBTQ hero and is played by Tessa Thompson.

He said: ''You want to listen to the fans to a point. But also you don't want to have a completely fan-made film because then it doesn't feel like there's any point.

''You want to have people surprised.''