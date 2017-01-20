Black Eyed Peas star taboo has written a song detailing his secret battle with testicular cancer.

The 41-year-old rapper - real name Jaime Luis Gomez - revealed in November last year that he had been diagnosed with and subsequently beaten stage two testicular cancer in 2014, and has now unveiled a new track, entitled 'The Fight', about his experience which he says was created during his ''darkest time''.

On Thursday (19.01.17), Taboo - who has three sons Jimmy, seven, and Journey, five, from his marriage to Jaymie Dizon, and Joshua, 23, from a past relationship - released the video for the track which features a group of children dancing and laughing together.

Speaking about the concept for the video, Taboo told PEOPLE: '''The Fight' was created during my darkest time in my personal fight against cancer. This video speaks to the isolation of that moment as well as the hope and promise of tomorrow that I found in my own young children.

''The talented kids featured in this video represent my continued commitment to movement, dance and a future without cancer.''

'The Fight' has been released as part of his participation in a campaign of the same name being run by the American Cancer Society, designed to inspire cancer sufferers to keep up a positive outlook despite their diagnoses.

In November, the 'Where Is The Love?' hitmaker spoke about how sports stars had inspired him to keep going after he was hit with the life-changing news, and said he wanted to ''inspire others'' in a similar way.

He said previously: ''There were times that I wanted to give up, but I became inspired by sports figures who have gone through similar battles. I began channelling my energy into the thing that keeps me alive and spirited: music. I wanted to share my story and inspire others like those who had inspired me.''