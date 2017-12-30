T-Pain has claimed he and Joey Bada$$ were on the 'Rockstar' original but they were pulled off and replaced with 21 Savage.
T-Pain has claimed he was meant to feature on Post Malone's hit track 'Rockstar'.
A version of the top-charting track featuring him and Joey Bada$$ leaked online this week - sparking speculation they'd done a remix - but the 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm - has claimed he was always on the song but was taken of at the last minute and replaced with 21 Savage.
Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: ''That's the original. They took me off. And put 21 on. Me and Joey had it first.''
Bada$$, 22, backed up the claims and even said he co-wrote the song with Post.
He said: ''This is facts. I actually co-wrote the song w post quietly got my first #1 off that. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Malone recently admitted that he once received career advice from Bob Dylan, whom he has a tattoo of, who suggested he work harder at his lyrics.
He said: ''I'm a big Bob Dylan fan. I have a nice Bob Dylan tattoo.
''He's a genius and I heard that his grandson played my music for him and he liked the music be he said I need help with lyrics.''
Dylan also influenced him to pick up the guitar on his forthcoming project 'Beerbongs & Bentley', which features the chart-topping single 'Rockstar'.
He explained: ''I played a lot more guitar on this album.
''I wanted to push boundaries and change the standard of what music is, and it's a genre-less style of music instead of hip-hop.''
