T-Pain has claimed he was meant to feature on Post Malone's hit track 'Rockstar'.

A version of the top-charting track featuring him and Joey Bada$$ leaked online this week - sparking speculation they'd done a remix - but the 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm - has claimed he was always on the song but was taken of at the last minute and replaced with 21 Savage.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: ''That's the original. They took me off. And put 21 on. Me and Joey had it first.''

Bada$$, 22, backed up the claims and even said he co-wrote the song with Post.

He said: ''This is facts. I actually co-wrote the song w post quietly got my first #1 off that. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Malone recently admitted that he once received career advice from Bob Dylan, whom he has a tattoo of, who suggested he work harder at his lyrics.

He said: ''I'm a big Bob Dylan fan. I have a nice Bob Dylan tattoo.

''He's a genius and I heard that his grandson played my music for him and he liked the music be he said I need help with lyrics.''

Dylan also influenced him to pick up the guitar on his forthcoming project 'Beerbongs & Bentley', which features the chart-topping single 'Rockstar'.

He explained: ''I played a lot more guitar on this album.

''I wanted to push boundaries and change the standard of what music is, and it's a genre-less style of music instead of hip-hop.''