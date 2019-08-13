T-Pain went from having $40 million to having to borrow money to buy his kids burgers.

The 33-year-old rapper - who has children Lyriq, 15, Muziq, 12, and Kaydnz, nine, with wife Amber Najm - has reflected on how he's been ''on each end of the spectrum'' financially and his lows have given him more of an appreciation for the value of cash.

Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club', he said: ''So now I know what the high end is and what the low end is. I've been mega-rich, you know, I've been super broke, right in the middle of thinking I was mega-rich, and then got rich again, and you know learned how to really give a s**t about money.''

To emphasise how bad things got he spoke of the moment he had to borrow money just so he could buy his children food.

He said: ''I, like, had to borrow money to get my kids Burger King.''

But the 'Masked Singer' winner is now doing far better financially and admitted his new outlook has only made him feel more proud of his work.

He said: ''Once you give a s**t about the money you're making, then, you know what I'm saying, you feel much better about your accomplishments, you feel much better about what you're doing, you start paying attention to your work that makes you money.''

That change in attitude is now also reflected in his performances.

He said: ''There's a lot of s**t that comes with it. When you put out records, you gotta do the right things, you gotta, you know, you gotta go through the motions and really give a s**t about it. You get back up and you learn, man.''

The 'Girlfriend' singer - who admitted he almost lost his house at one point - recently revealed he is more proud of being able to provide for his family than anything else.

He said: ''Being able to afford diapers and food -- that was a great moment. I think that's always going to be my proudest moment -- figuring out how to provide for my family.''