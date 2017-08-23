T-Pain has unveiled a six-date acoustic tour inspired by his 2014 'Tiny Desk Concert' for NPR.
The 'Buy You A Drank' rapper has decided to give his fans what they asked for after being flooded with compliments for a special 'Tiny Desk Concert' performance he did for NPR in 2014, which saw him ditch his trademark auto-tune style in favour of going fully acoustic.
He said: ''I wanted to do something different for you guys ... performing some of my favourite songs in a way you've never seen or heard.
''The love and respect I've received from my NPR performance has not only shown a different side of me to fans, but it also has introduced me to a whole different set of fans.
''All I see on social media is how all my fans want to see this in person, live, with their own eyes.''
T-Pain - real name Faheem Rashad Najm - will kick off the mini six-show run in San Francisco on October 4 and wrap it up in Washington on October 30.
Asked what fans can expect, he said: ''Ya know, in case of people screaming requests from the audience before promising.
''The fans can expect a good time and nostalgia out the wazoo.''
Not only did the NPR show inspire the 31-year-old star to doing something fresh with his music, but it also convinced him to quit smoking, and he has been reaping the health benefits ever since.
Speaking to the station, he explained: ''I know for a fact that I could've sounded better that day if I hadn't been smoking so many cigarettes beforehand and because of that, I quit a week later and haven't touched a cigarette since.
''My heart problems have gone away. I feel great. I can breathe again. A lot came from this performance.''
T-Pain's Acoustic Tour Dates are as follows:
October 4, San Francisco, CA, The Independent
October 5, West Hollywood, CA, The Roxy Theatre
October 15, Chicago, IL, Bottom Lounge
October 24, New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre
October 25, Boston, MA, The Sinclair
October 30, Washington, DC, U Street Music Hall
