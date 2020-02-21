Travis Mills has confirmed his split from Madelaine Petsch.

After it was reported that the 'Riverdale' star and the rapper have decided to end their relationship after three years of dating, Travis has released a lengthy statement in which he explained that ultimately them both being in the spotlight and being ''separated'' by their hefty workload led to their break-up.

The 30-year-old rapper went on to explain that their relationship was ''the most non-superficial'' and ''grounding experience'' and that he's never loved anyone on this ''scale'' before.

He wrote alongside a snap of the pair on Instagram: ''Been writing, and re-writing this the last few days. I've had to accept there's no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs.

''That said, I'll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. So here it goes - Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years. ''What's ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life. While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I'm so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn't trade for anything.

''Red carpets, parties, photo shoots, TV etc create this alternate reality where we are one-dimensional people, free of real world challenges, kicking our feet up, waiting for the next big job. I wish our lives really looked like a google image search of our names. (sic)''

Travis added that he blames the attention placed on their private life, as he described the ''mountain of challenges'' they faced together.

He explained: ''In reality we're ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it.⁣⁣⁣⁣

''There's a ton of privilege being able to do what we do, but there's a mountain of challenges.

''That said we were in it together. It challenged me, kept me honest, made me more compassionate, and helped me do some very necessary growing up. The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her.

''I've learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support. (sic)''

And the musician concluded that he will not be wiping any of the former couple's memories from social media, and said he's is ''excited'' to see what the future has in store for the 25-year-old star, who insisted he will always be there for.

He continued: ''While I'm holding back tears I'm excited to see what you do next. I'll always have your back.⁣⁣⁣⁣

''Trying to capture the gratitude, love & pain in a few paragraphs, is impossible. I'm not deleting any of our images, I regret nothing. It's a sad world when sites, blogs, & media try to profit off our pain. Please be respectful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the support. (sic)''

The celebrity duo were first linked in 2017, and Madelaine previously revealed that Travis reached out to her via Facebook after 'Riverdale' - in which she plays Cheryl Blossom - first aired.

However, in an interview last year, Madelaine insisted she was focused on her career - rather than marriage or having children.

She said: ''I'm career-based right now. Career, career, career, and then if kids happen later ... maybe. But right now, I'm good.''