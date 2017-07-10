T.I. says Rob Kardashian's treatment of Blac Chyna is ''flawed''.

The 30-year-old TV personality attracted worldwide attention last week when he posted X-rated pictures of Chyna on social media and accused the curvaceous model of cheating on him with numerous different men.

But T.I. - who Rob recently claimed paid Chyna to have a threesome with him and his wife Tiny - said: ''Don't tell women's business. That's bad. It's very very bad, it's poor character. It's flawed.

''If a women entrusts you man, and confide in you man, you don't ever let that ... you don't do that. You don't do that. You know what I'm saying?

''Our secrets are sacred. We don't do that. That's a whole next level of f***boy s**t.''

The 36-year-old rapper also questioned whether another women would ever trust Rob again after his rant against Chyna, the mother of his eight-month-old daughter Dream.

Speaking to TMZ, T.I. said: ''I don't know how you gonna get p***y after that.

''Your hand ain't even gonna deal with you after that. Your hand will go 'Nope ... I saw what you did.'''

Meanwhile, Chyna has admitted she feels ''betrayed'' by Rob's decision to post intimate pictures of her on Instagram.

The 29-year-old model confessed to being shocked by Rob's behaviour, having previously invested so much trust in the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.

She said: ''I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me? And I'm like 'Wow, OK.'

''This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know. I just felt ... betrayed.''