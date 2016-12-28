T.I's wife Tameka Harris has filed for a divorce.

The 41-year-old American singer songwriter - who tied the knot to the rapper in 2010 and have sons Cilfford 'King' Junior, 12, and Major Philant, eight and nine-month-old daughter Heiress together - has reportedly filed paperwork at Georgia's Henry County Court on December 7 to end their six-year romance.

According to TMZ, Tameka - who is also known as Tiny - sparked speculation the couple's relationship was on the rocks in October this year after she posed for a picture with the 'Dead and Gone' hitmaker's rival Floyd Mayweather at Mariah Carey's Halloween bash earlier this year.

Although it has been reported Tameka signed the documents to call time on their marriage earlier this year, it is believed T.I - whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Junior - and Tameka still enjoyed Christmas together as a family.

Meanwhile, T.I - who also has four other children Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris, 16, Domani Uriah Harris, 15, and Deyjah Imani Harris, 15, from two of his previous relationships - has claimed he has a ''heart of gold'' and he can't help but ''love really hard'' despite his temper.

Speaking previously about his emotions, he said: ''I have a heart of gold forreal.... And I love really hard. But my attitude and temper gets the best of me sometimes (sic)''.

And it is no doubt the pair have been through a lot together as prior to giving birth to Heiress in March this year, Tameka - who also has another daughter, Zonnique, 20, with her former partner Zonnie Zebo Pullins - tragically lost a daughter, Leyah Amore, in March 2007 after she was stillborn six months into Tameka's pregnancy.