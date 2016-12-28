The former Xscape singer lodged court papers to end her six-year marriage to the 36-year-old hip-hop superstar in Georgia on 7 December (16).

The news of their split only surfaced on Tuesday (27Dec16), and now details about Cottle's divorce demands have been made public.

Among her requests, according to documents obtained by TheJasmineBrand.com, are both temporary and permanent spousal support, and primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the couple's three children, 12-year-old King, eight-year-old Major, and baby girl Heiress, who was born in March (16).

In the divorce filing, Cottle's attorney suggests a judge should appoint a court official to represent their kids' best interests in the event T.I. objects to her primary custody bid. He has also requested a mental health expert conduct "full psychological evaluations on both parties, as well as the children for the purposes of assisting the Court in making a custody determination".

T.i., who began dating Cottle in 2001, has yet to comment on the divorce news, but sources tell TMZ.com the estranged couple has been spending time together over the holidays, suggesting the pair appeared to be on good terms.

T.i., real name Clifford Harris, has three other children from previous relationships, while Tameka is also mum to 20-year-old Zonnique Pullins, from a prior romance.