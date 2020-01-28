T.I. has issued an apology to his daughters in the wake of Kobe Bryant's tragic death.

The 39-year-old rapper - who received backlash last year when he revealed he takes his eldest daughter to the gynaecologist every year to check she's still a virgin - has posted a heartfelt message to Deyjah, 18, and Heiress, three, to ask for their forgiveness for his ''imperfections'' after the basketball player died in a helicopter crash over the weekend with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people.

Taking to his Instagram account, T.I. wrote: ''I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong,brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end,more than you'll ever know.

''Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us.... Charge my mind,not my heart. You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured,you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together.... You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE...&AFTER‼️ (sic)''

The 'Live Your Life' hitmaker also paid tribute to his wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris.

He said: ''I love you Mrs H. @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and all.... we've shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. I know I've had my moments,but... despite all my shortcomings & transgressions the fact remains....You Give me a thousand choices & I'd choose you every time.

''I couldn't imagine living in a world without you...or leaving you and the kids to have to live without me.

''I'm determined to make you happy by any means necessary... LIKE IT OR NOT!!! To love, cherish, protect, provide, & whatever df else it takes... Forever!!! (sic)''

Just hours before he posted the sweet messages to his loved ones, T.I. - who also has sons Messiah, 19, Domani, 18, Clifford, 15, and Major, 11 - shared a photograph of Kobe and the late Nipsey Hussle on his Instagram account.

He wrote: ''LA is in pain & it will NEVER be the same again. Legends don't Die!!! (sic)''

Kobe and Gianna were believed to be travelling to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when his private helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.