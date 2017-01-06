The former Xscape singer lodged court papers to end her six-year marriage to the 36-year-old hip-hop superstar in Georgia on 7 December (16), but news of their split only surfaced on 27 December (16).

They have yet to formally address the break-up in public and put their differences aside to enjoy the holidays together. Now it appears T.I. and Tiny are back on good terms after recently enjoying dinner together with their baby daughter Heiress.

Tiny shared video footage of the doting dad feeding the pair's 10-month-old baby girl a lemon on Instagram on Friday (06Jan17), and added the caption: "Daddy trying to teach @heiressdharris a lesson cause she wanna eat every damn thing! She showed him!! Lol (laugh out loud)".

The video was accompanied by a heart emoji.

While T.i. has not issued a statement about the marriage trouble, he suggested fans shouldn't believe everything they read in an Instagram post uploaded days after the divorce became public.

"Lies may be told, false stories may be printed, but greatness need not say a muuuuf**kin (sic) thing", he wrote.

The rapper began dating Cottle in 2001, and they tied the knot in 2010.

The couple has three children together - 12-year-old King, eight-year-old Major, and little Heiress, while T.i., real name Clifford Harris, has three other kids from previous relationships, and Tameka is also mum to 20-year-old Zonnique Pullins from a prior romance.