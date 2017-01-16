The Whatever You Like hitmaker had been due to perform at the popular venue in May (16) when shots rang out. One was was killed and three others injured, including Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave.

The deceased male was idenTIfied as Troy's bodyguard, 33-year-old Ronald MCPhatter, and the MC was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

On Monday (16Jan17), Brooklyn podcast personality Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone, was taken into custody on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to NBC News, the 31-year-old had a federal warrant out for his arrest for a firearm felony, but he was also wanted for questioning by New York Police Department officials in connection to the concert shooting.

Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder count, and his lawyers have maintained the rapper acted in self-defence and never shot at his bodyguard.

Troy has since filed suit against bosses at Irving Plaza and event promoters Live Nation for negligence, alleging the security measures were not sufficient on the night he and his friend were shot. He is seeking unspecified damages and legal fees.

The 31-year-old is currently recovering after surviving another shooting in Brooklyn on Christmas Day (25Dec16).