The Lollipop star hit headlines in November (16) when he told U.S. news show Nightline he doesn't feel connected to the racial justice campaign, which was launched following the deaths of unarmed African-Americans killed by white police officers, who, in many cases, have escaped prosecution.

Following his friend's comments, T.I., real name Clifford Harris, took to Instagram to address the 34-year-old's remarks, claiming Wayne must have been going through something in his personal life to stir such controversy.

"I'm at a complete loss of words here," he wrote. "Wayne I've known you over a decade. Our daughters grew up together practically... Our relationship outside of music is what makes me sensitive to your disposition.

"I KNOW you wired a bit different than most other responsible adults, but still n**ga U TRIPPING!!!! (sic) I don't know what you goin thru (sic), or what you are attempting to avoid but this s**t is absolutely unacceptable!!!! You're disrespecting yourself,bringing shame on your family name & tarnishing your legacy."

T.i. now insists he was simply trying to correct the message Wayne was putting out to his young fans.

"That was the most difficult thing that I've had to do because I still consider him one of my partners from as along as I've been doing this s**t professionally," he adds. "I got a lot of love and respect for him. It was a knee-jerk reaction because I was confronted by my kid asking me about it."

"I ain't gonna let nobody sit around and bash bro. I feel like I have that relationship with him where I can say that... He's still a legend. He's still, in my eyes, one of the greatest to ever do what we do. In a way, I did it so other people wouldn't be able to do it... I feel like everything I said, I said out of love. You need to correct the kids.

"Bro (Wayne) is a grown, rich a** man. He's gonna do what he do and feel how he feel. It ain't really about correcting him. You're speaking to him, but you're really trying to get the message across to kids that follow him."