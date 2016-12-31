Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis and Priyanka Chopra will present awards at the Golden Globes in January.
The trio are among the Hollywood stars who will take part in the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on January 8, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana and Mandy Moore will also join previously announced stars including Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia and Reese Witherspoon, at the ceremony.
The Golden Globes will be presented by Jimmy Kimmell and Sylvester's daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, will all share the title and duties of Miss Golden Globe.
The three girls - whom Stallone has with his wife Jennifer Flavin - have collectively been crowned Miss Golden Globe 2017 and their father is delighted with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for giving them the prestigious opportunity.
Sly has told them not to take it ''lightly'' as it is a first for the Golden Globes to have a trio of Miss Golden Globes.
He said: ''I didn't take it lightly because I know that it hadn't been done before, and I thought it was incredibly gracious of the Golden Globes to present this opportunity.''
Past holders of the title of Miss Golden Globe have included Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis, Melanie Griffith - whose mother is 'The Birds' star Tippi Hedren - and her own daughter, Dakota Johnson, and Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's daughter Sosie.
Miss Golden Globe 2016 was Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne.
