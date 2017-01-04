Sylvester Stallone is rumoured to direct and star in 'Tough As They Come' alongside Adam Driver, although the pair have yet to confirm their roles in the project.
Sylvester Stallone is rumoured to star in 'Tough As They Come'.
The 70-year-old actor - who is most known for his role as Rocky Balboa in the 'Rocky' series - is reportedly set to direct and act alongside Adam Driver, 33, in an upcoming movie based on Travis Mills' memoir, according to Deadline.com.
The drama will follow American military member Sergeant Mills, which is rumoured to be played by Driver, who is one of the remaining five soldiers to have survived and overcome a quadruple amputation after being injured on the battlefield.
And it is believes Stallone will be cast as the soldier's father-in-law, Craig Buck, who has supported Mills throughout his ordeals and the aftercare.
It has been reported WME is in talks to back the production, whilst 20th Century Fox Film company are also holding discussions about the project and are hoping to acquire the rights to the memoir, the life rights of Mills and Craig.
Although conversations about production are still underway, it has been reported Susan Carlson, Eric Carlson and James Keach will be producing the forthcoming adaptation.
However, Stallone and Driver have yet to confirm their roles in the project.
Meanwhile, Stallone has put an end to rumours, which surfaced in December that the much-loved films are over, and has revealed he's been hitting the gym ahead of the next instalment in the blockbuster action-thriller franchise to reprise his role as Barney Ross in 'Expendables 4'.
Speaking previously about his next project, he said: ''That was going to be great, fingers crossed.
''We're going to do our best. I think we've got some really great actors going, we've got great ideas, everyone's expecting something different and we're going to give it to 'em.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
You know not to expect something deep and meaningful when a movie stars Stallone and...