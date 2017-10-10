Sylvester Stallone has confirmed he will direct and produce Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed 2' next year.
The 71-year-old Hollywood star confirmed he will be working on the movie in 2018 and admitted he was excited about teaming up with ''incredibly talented'' Michael B. Jordan - who played main character Adonis ''Donnie'' Johnson Creed in the original - once again.
In a caption of a picture of the pair posted on his Instagram, Stallone wrote: ''Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year ... One more Round ! #creed2 #mgm #fighting #workout #exercise #boxing (sic)''
Stallone co-produced the first 'Creed' movie - which was released in November 2015 - but it was directed by Ryan Coogler.
The motion picture is a sequel to the 'Expendables' star's 'Rocky' film franchise, in which he plays boxer ROCKY BALBOA.
Stallone reprised his role as the Italian Stallion in 'Creed', in which his iconic character was the trainer and mentor for boxer Adonis, the son of heavyweight champion Apollo Creed - Rocky's most famous opponent - who was portrayed by Carl Weathers in the first four 'Rocky' movies.
Last month, Stallone hinted 'Creed 2' will start production next year.
He posted a screenshot from the first movie and wrote: ''Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky (sic)''
In July, Stallone teased 'Creed 2' could be inspired by 'Rocky IV' and shared a photoshopped movie poster in which Adonis stands toe-to-toe with Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who was responsible for killing his father Apollo (Carl Weathers) in the ring in the 1985 film.
He captioned the picture: ''Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! ... Sins of the Father.... #creed2 # agentnickyc (sic)''
