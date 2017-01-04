Deadline reports the Hollywood hardman will also star in the feature, based on the memoir of the same name by United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills.

The publication states that William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME) is shopping the project, though a deal could soon be struck with Fox. It’s thought Fox is in the process of acquiring rights to the memoir and the life rights of Mills.

Susan Carlson, Eric Carlson and James Keach are rumoured to be producing the film.

Tough as They Come hit shelves in 2015, and tells the story of how Mills, one of only five soldiers to survive a quadruple amputation from a battlefield injury, was sure he’d die after being caught up in an IED blast in Afghanistan four days before his 25th birthday.

At the heart of the story is Mills’ relationship with his father-in-law Craig Buck, who stood by his side from the day he got home from hospital.

Driver will be playing Mills while director Stallone will portray Buck.

Triple Emmy-nominee Driver is hot property in Hollywood right now, with the 33-year-old recently winning for praise for his roles in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 2016’s Paterson and hit TV series Girls.

He has four new movies in the pipeline, including the next Star Wars instalment and Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky opposite Daniel Craig and Channing Tatum.

Stallone first ventured behind the camera in 1978 for his film Paradise Alley. He has since helmed some of his most famous cinematic outings, including four Rocky movies, Rambo and The Expendables.