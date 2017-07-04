Sylvester Stallone has teased 'Creed 2' could be inspired by 'Rocky IV'.
Sylvester Stallone has teased 'Creed 2' could be inspired by 'Rocky IV'.
The 70-year-old actor has shared a photoshopped movie poster in which Appollo Creed's son Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) from the 2015 title stands toe to toe with his father's biggest opponent and killer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who featured in the 1985 film on Instagram and vowed that ''history will always repeat itself''.
He captioned the image: ''Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! ... Sins of the Father.... #creed2 # agentnickyc (sic)''
Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa when the Rocky franchise was rebooted two years ago and the poster suggests that Drago could play a part in the plot of the 'Creed' sequel.
The Ryan Coogler directed movie revolved around Appollo's son Adonis and his quest to follow in his father's footsteps to become a professional boxer.
Rocky is persuaded to train Adonis and leads him to victory in a fight against Ricky Conlan.
In 'Rocky IV' Rocky's friend Apollo (Carl Weathers) is beaten to death by Russian newcomer Drago and Rocky vows payback against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight.
The festival might be over but there's still plenty of performances to watch on catch-up that you might've missed.
So that's the Trent Reznor cameo we've been waiting for in 'Twin Peaks'.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...