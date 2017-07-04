Sylvester Stallone has teased 'Creed 2' could be inspired by 'Rocky IV'.

The 70-year-old actor has shared a photoshopped movie poster in which Appollo Creed's son Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) from the 2015 title stands toe to toe with his father's biggest opponent and killer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who featured in the 1985 film on Instagram and vowed that ''history will always repeat itself''.

He captioned the image: ''Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! ... Sins of the Father.... #creed2 # agentnickyc (sic)''

Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa when the Rocky franchise was rebooted two years ago and the poster suggests that Drago could play a part in the plot of the 'Creed' sequel.

The Ryan Coogler directed movie revolved around Appollo's son Adonis and his quest to follow in his father's footsteps to become a professional boxer.

Rocky is persuaded to train Adonis and leads him to victory in a fight against Ricky Conlan.

In 'Rocky IV' Rocky's friend Apollo (Carl Weathers) is beaten to death by Russian newcomer Drago and Rocky vows payback against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight.