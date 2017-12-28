Sylvester Stallone splashed out over $400,000 on a replica Rocky statue from 'Rocky III'.
Sylvester Stallone splashed out $400,000 on a statue of himself.
The 'Expendables' star handed over the hefty amount for a replica Rocky statue from 'Rocky III' after making an anonymous bid at it in an auction.
The statue is nine foot tall, weighs 1800lbs and was purchased by Stallone for $403,657, before being shipped to Los Angeles.
It was made by the artist, A. Thomas Schomberg, and the original - which was used in the movie - has been put on display in Philadelphia. This one had been displayed in the San Diego Hall of Champions but it had to be sold off after the place closed down, TMZ reports.
Meanwhile, Sylvester previously revealed he doesn't have many ''really special moments'' left and was delighted by the accolades he was handed for his role in 'Creed'.
He said: ''This is a really special moment in my life because there are not that many moments left. You know they are really getting very special ... I never wanted to do this movie. I thought sick Rocky is exactly what is so counter-intuitive to what the optimistic aspect of what Rocky really is designed for ... If you're afraid of something, that's the commitment of the artist. That's his duty to pursue the unknown, to go someplace where he's literally at odds with himself.''
