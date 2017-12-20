Sylvester Stallone is reportedly seeking legal action against the woman who accused him of sexually harassing her when she was just 16 years old.
The iconic actor faced a historic sexual misconduct claim last month when an unnamed woman alleged that in 1986, Stallone forced her to have sex with him and his bodyguard in a hotel room.
At the time of the claim, the 'Rocky' star, 71, categorically denied the allegations made against him, and a representative for the actor branded the claims as ''ridiculous'' and ''false''.
Now, according to TMZ.com, Stallone is seeking legal action against the woman as his lawyer, Martin Singer, believes she recently filed a false police report with Santa Monica Police Department.
Singer reportedly told the outlet that if he can confirm she did in fact file the report to accuse Stallone of rape, then a complaint will be filed requesting the woman be investigated for filing a false report.
It comes a month after Stallone's spokesperson Michelle Bega claimed the events categorically ''never happened''.
She said: ''This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter. It never happened.''
When the story was first reported, it was claimed that a police report was filed at the time of the alleged incident, but that the woman did not want to press charges because she was scared and humiliated by the ordeal, and signed a ''no prosecution'' form.
The allegations against Stallone come after disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was accused by a number of women of sexual harassment cases spanning a 30-year period, and actor Kevin Spacey has faced claims of sexual misconduct from several males, including Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry and 'Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp.
