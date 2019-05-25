Sylvester Stallone wants to make a new 'Rocky' movie about illegal immigration.
Sylvester Stallone wants to make a new 'Rocky' movie about immigration.
The 72-year-old actor has revealed his idea for a new film in the franchise, explaining that he would like to put the focus on an immigrant living illegally in the US.
Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, he said: ''I have a great idea for Rocky. He finds this fella who's in the country illegally and it becomes a whole thing. It would be really phenomenal, really different.
''It's like a magician. Once you've seen how he does the tricks you're not impressed any more. It's the same thing with Rocky. You've seen everything, so you're like, 'How can it be different?' That would be different. When you take him and throw him out of the country and he's in another world. It could work. But I ain't gonna do it.''
However, Stallone insisted that he never intended for the 'Rocky' movies to be political.
He said: ''I never took it personally, people saying Rocky was really rightwing,'' he said. ''Rocky is a simple man who grew up in that kind of mentality. That's just the way it was back then. Everyone was super patriotic growing up. And that's just the way he is. He's not a political animal. So when he wraps the flag around him, he thinks he's doing a good thing.
''Whenever boxers lift up the flag of their nation, it's just automatic. They're not saying, 'We're better than you.' It's what they were trained to do. So I never took it as a confrontational thing.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...