Sylvester Stallone's daughters mock him over ''s**t'' movies.

The 72-year-old actor has starred in some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters including the 'Rocky' and 'Rambo' franchises, but he's also starred in his fair share of box office flops, which his daughters - Sophia, 22, Sistine, 20, and Scarlet, 17, whom he has with wife Jennifer Flavin - love to remind him of.

Sylvester said: ''My daughters go, 'Why did you make this s**t?' And I say, 'Come on, how do you think I paid for your school? Shut up, Jesus.' But I have a lot of regrets about it. I am stuck with it. I go 'Ouch'.''

But the Hollywood icon blames his less successful movies on the way the film industry was run at the time.

He added: ''As an actor you got put on autopilot. There was a time in the 80s called 'filling slots', which means you're booking movies two years in advance. Good deals rely on agents and, before you know it, you have eight years of crap because you booked it so far in advance. As opposed to really picking the right ones and spending time with the directors and developing them.

''If you notice, there's a lot of junk in the 80s and 90s - just crap. And that was the era of agencies. It's just the way things were done. The star was the boss. No-one cared about the ensemble. But that whole business is gone now. Today it's the story. If the story works, it works.''

And although he doesn't think the career lows were anything to do with his own acting abilities, he's happy to accept his ''failures'', because he believes they make him ''smarter''.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, he said: ''Failures make you smarter. Sometimes success makes you dumb because you think you can't learn anything any more.''