Sylvester Stallone is ''so proud'' of his daughter Sophia, after she graduated from college.
Sylvester Stallone is ''so proud'' of his daughter Sophia, after she graduated from college.
The 72-year-old actor got to see his 22-year-old daughter Sophia get her degree from the University of Southern California on Friday (10.05.19), and shared his pride in her on social media.
Posting a picture of the two of them at the special graduation celebration, the 'Rocky Balboa' star - who has Sophia as well as Sistine, 20, and Scarlet, 16, with his wife Jennifer Flavin - wrote on Instagram: ''Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!! (sic)''
Sophia's family were all at her graduation to show their support for her big day, including her younger sister Scarlet, who posted a picture of Sophia on her own Instagram Story during the ceremony.
And Sistine also wished Sophia the best on Instagram when she shared a photo of her, writing, ''A college graduate! So proud!''
Sophia's graduation comes two years after she and her two sisters shared the title of Miss Golden Globe at the 2017 award ceremony, and her father said at the time he was ''incredibly gracious'' to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for giving them the prestigious honour, as it was the first time three females have been chosen to share the accolade.
He said: ''I didn't take it lightly because I know that it hadn't been done before, and I thought it was incredibly gracious of the Golden Globes to present this opportunity.
''I said, 'Girls don't take this lightly, because this has never happened before,' and they're very appreciative.''
Meanwhile, Sophia previously said she has no interest in pursuing an acting career like her famous father, but would consider working ''behind the scenes''.
Speaking in 2017, she said: ''Not for me. I've always loved working behind my dad and learning from him because I have the best teacher. I want to work with him this summer, I hope.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...