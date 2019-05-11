Sylvester Stallone is ''so proud'' of his daughter Sophia, after she graduated from college.

The 72-year-old actor got to see his 22-year-old daughter Sophia get her degree from the University of Southern California on Friday (10.05.19), and shared his pride in her on social media.

Posting a picture of the two of them at the special graduation celebration, the 'Rocky Balboa' star - who has Sophia as well as Sistine, 20, and Scarlet, 16, with his wife Jennifer Flavin - wrote on Instagram: ''Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!! (sic)''

Sophia's family were all at her graduation to show their support for her big day, including her younger sister Scarlet, who posted a picture of Sophia on her own Instagram Story during the ceremony.

And Sistine also wished Sophia the best on Instagram when she shared a photo of her, writing, ''A college graduate! So proud!''

Sophia's graduation comes two years after she and her two sisters shared the title of Miss Golden Globe at the 2017 award ceremony, and her father said at the time he was ''incredibly gracious'' to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for giving them the prestigious honour, as it was the first time three females have been chosen to share the accolade.

He said: ''I didn't take it lightly because I know that it hadn't been done before, and I thought it was incredibly gracious of the Golden Globes to present this opportunity.

''I said, 'Girls don't take this lightly, because this has never happened before,' and they're very appreciative.''

Meanwhile, Sophia previously said she has no interest in pursuing an acting career like her famous father, but would consider working ''behind the scenes''.

Speaking in 2017, she said: ''Not for me. I've always loved working behind my dad and learning from him because I have the best teacher. I want to work with him this summer, I hope.''