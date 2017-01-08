Sophia Stallone and her teenage sisters Sistine and Scarlet will serve as Miss Golden Globes at the prizegiving on Sunday evening (08Jan17), and 14-year-old Scarlet admits dad has been helping her get ready.

"My dad has given me the advice to speak loud and clear and have great posture. Don't fall," she tells Us Weekly. "He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day! He doesn't want me to fall!"

Sister Sistine, 18, added, "Don't feel bad for her, she needs it. She is so clumsy."