Sylvester Stallone made his youngest daughter walk around in high heels to prepare her for her role as a hostess at the Golden Globe Awards.
Sophia Stallone and her teenage sisters Sistine and Scarlet will serve as Miss Golden Globes at the prizegiving on Sunday evening (08Jan17), and 14-year-old Scarlet admits dad has been helping her get ready.
"My dad has given me the advice to speak loud and clear and have great posture. Don't fall," she tells Us Weekly. "He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day! He doesn't want me to fall!"
Sister Sistine, 18, added, "Don't feel bad for her, she needs it. She is so clumsy."
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
You know not to expect something deep and meaningful when a movie stars Stallone and...