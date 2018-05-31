Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is planning to develop a new biopic about boxer Jack Johnson.
Sylvester Stallone is planning to develop a new biopic about legendary boxer Jack Johnson.
The 71-year-old star has created a new company, Balboa Productions, in the hope of developing more TV and film projects, and one of Sylvester's ambitions is to deliver a biopic about Johnson, who was the first African-American heavyweight boxing champion.
Johnson has recently been in the news after US President Donald Trump decided to pardon the sporting icon, who was arrested in 1912 due to his relationship with Lucille Cameron, which violated the Mann Act against ''transporting women across state lines for immoral purposes''.
Supporters of the boxer - who was originally convicted by an all-white jury before fleeing the US - have been campaigning for him to be pardoned for years.
And President Trump granted the request in April after holding talks with Stallone.
The Hollywood icon has, of course, already enjoyed great success with boxing movies, having created the money-spinning 'Rocky' franchise in the 1970s.
Stallone is now returning to the genre with the biopic, which he's creating in a partnership with MGM, according to Deadline.
But, in the short term, Stallone is currently focused on 'Creed 2', which is due out later this year.
The follow-up to the 2015 hit 'Creed' is being directed by Steven Caple Jr., rather than Ryan Coogler, who previously admitted to being disappointed that he's not been able to continue with the franchise.
Explaining why he's not directing the sequel, Ryan shared: ''There's timing, and that film for whatever reason it had to go when it's going. I think it's a blessing that it's going, man.
''It's amazing that they found an incredible filmmaker in Steven Caple Jr., who's a guy I actually went to film school with, who I have a lot of love and respect for. I can't wait to see what he does with it.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...