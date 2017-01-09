Sylvester Stallone has invested in a new boxing studio.

The 70-year-old actor - best known for his portrayal of big screen pugilist Rocky Balboa in the 'Rocky' franchise - has become an investor in a new boxing studio named Rumble, which will open its first location in New York City on Monday (09.01.17).

According to the New York Post newspaper, Rumble is reported to be the ''most anticipated group-fitness concept since SoulCycle'' and was created by Catch co-founder Eugene Remm and entrepreneur Andy Stenzler.

Sylvester - who was also co-hosted the first season of boxing reality show 'The Contender' alongside retired ring legend Sugar Ray Leonard - is expected to make an appearance at the launch of the studio alongside other as-yet unnamed stars.

Rumble has already planned two more studio openings in New York City this year, with expansion on the West Coast of America already underway.

It isn't just Sylvester who has caused a buzz this week, as his three daughters - Sophia Stallone, 20, Sistine Stallone, 18, and 14-year-old Scarlet Stallone - made history as the first women to share the Miss Golden Globe honour at the Hollywood awards ceremony on Sunday night (08.01.17).

The trio of siblings - who were announced as the recipients of the accolade in November - were chosen for the honour because they have each achieved ''success'' in their chosen field.

Miss Golden Globe 2015 Greer Grammer said at the time: ''Each of the lovely young women in this triad have had success as they try to pursue their dreams. One is an art history major as USC, another is interested in fashion and a modelling career and another excels in a variety of sports and social activities.''

Sylvester - who also has a son Seargeoh, 37, and was father to Sage who tragically died in 2012 at the age of 36 - proudly walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel with his girls and their mother, his stunning wife Jennifer Flavin.