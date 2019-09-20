Action hero Sylvester Stallone admitted he can't help but intimidate his daughters' boyfriends when he meets potential suitors for the first time.
Sylvester Stallone can't help but intimidate his daughters' boyfriends.
The 'Rambo' action hero - who has Sophia, 22, Sistine, 20, and Scarlet, 17, with wife Jennifer Flavin - admitted while he is totally outnumbered at home, he has gone into a 'macho mode' when meeting his children's suitors for the first time.
He told the Daily Express newspaper: ''I do a thing called the Crushing The Hand Test. I work my hands very much, and they're very strong, so when I meet her date I really clamp down - and they're not ready for it.
''I see their faces changing colour, because they wanna be Alpha dog, and I know they'll never forget it. It's not intentional, but when you have a daughter, it's a form of temporary insanity.
''When some guy walks in the house, you're not yourself anymore... ''My daughters are like, 'What are you doing?' But I just can't help it.''
The 72-year-old blockbuster star also revealed he has tried to discourage his girls from following in his footsteps and starting their own acting careers.
He explained: ''I said, if you really want to be an actress, it's an incredibly difficult decision. You can't do it half-way. You're all in, and your heart is going to get broken many, many times...
'''We don't like you. You're not good enough.You're a failure' - I've heard this. I say: You better be ready to have your soul torn apart. And then you've got to glue it back together and keep going on - and still there's no guarantee.
''So if you're going to be an actor, be prepared to go through hell, really hell. So, on that note, I say: How about you learn to ride a horse? Enjoy your life!
''They're thinking about it now. ''But I don't recommend it, unless it's something you can't control, and you breathe it.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...