Sylvester Stallone has taken to Instagram to tease that the sequel to the 2015 movie 'Creed' will start production next year.
The 71-year-old actor has shared a post on his official Instagram account showing an image of co-star Michael B. Jordan - who played Apollo Creed's son Adonis Creed in the acclaimed 2015 film - in character in a boxing ring and then teased the 30-year-old actor is in training for his return in the role.
Stallone captioned the image: ''Getting stronger !!! 2018 #Creed 2 #mgm #fitness #Rocky (sic)''
Deadline has also reported that Stallone has been working on the script for the sequel to the first film, which was brought to the big screen by director-and-writer Ryan Coogler and based around the Rocky Balboa cinematic universe which Stallone created in 1976.
In July, Stallone teased 'Creed 2' could be inspired by 'Rocky IV' and shared a photoshopped movie poster in which Adonis stands toe-to-toe with his Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who was responsible for killing his father Apollo (Carl Weathers) in the ring in the 1985 film.
Stallone captioned the image: ''Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! ... Sins of the Father.... #creed2 # agentnickyc (sic)''
Coogler's story revolved around Apollo's illegitimate son Adonis and his quest to follow in his father's footsteps to become a professional boxer, and he persuades Rocky - his dad's most famous opponent and dear friend - to train him.
