Sylvester Stallone claims Dolph Lundgren almost killed him with a punch when they shot 'Rocky IV'.
Sylvester Stallone claims Dolph Lundgren almost killed him when they shot 'Rocky IV'.
The 72-year-old actor told his co-star to try and hit him as hard as he could when they got in the ring together - but he ended up in intensive care for several days after the 61-year-old Swede - who played Ivan Drago - ''almost stopped'' his heart with a punch.
He said: ''He hit me so hard he almost stopped my heart.
''I told him, 'Why don't we just do it? Just try to knock me out. Really cut loose as hard as you can.' That was a really stupid thing to say. Next thing I know, I'm on a low-altitude plane to the emergency room, and I'm in intensive care for four days. And there are all these nuns around.''
Stallone admitted one of the reasons why Dolph was cast in the film as his character Rocky Balboa's nemesis was because he ''hated'' him when they first met.
Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, he said: ''Dolph Lundgren walked in, and I hated him immediately...
''I had to find a superhuman being as an opponent, someone who would be overwhelming.''
But the action legend admitted his hostility stemmed from the fact Dolph was ''literally perfect''.
Discussing how he reflected on why he disliked the actor, he said he realised: ''Oh, that's right, he's perfect ... This is what I would imagine they would create as an athlete -- someone who is literally perfect. Indestructible. Shoulders, calves, forearms, giant butt, neck, back, everything.''
Over the course of his career, the 'Rambo' star realised the key to his success is ''not to try and go outside my box.''
He added: ''Dustin Hoffman is not playing Rambo, and I'm not playing Tootsie.
''Every time [I went outside my box], I wound up in a 'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot'.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...