Sylvester Stallone has given a preview of how he'll be getting into shape, to play the iconic role of John Rambo.
Sylvester Stallone is hitting the gym as hard as he can to get in the best shape possible for 'Rambo V'.
The 72-year-old action legend first played Vietnam War veteran John J. Rambo in 1982's 'First Blood' and is now reprising the iconic role for what is expected to be his final outing as the character.
Stallone has taken to his Instagram account to show his followers the hard work he is putting in and has urged any fellow stars who complain about their fitness regimes to shut up and accept it is a ''privilege'' to be able devote so much time to health and fitness.
Uploading a photo of himself in a post-workout gym sweat, holding a sledgehammer, he wrote: ''All these celebrities talk about how HARD they work out and how early they have to get up and how they have to sacrifice. C'mon, ladies and gents, YO, It's an INCREDIBLE Privilege!!!! . THUMP THE PUMP !!! .@gunnarfitness #RAMBO 5. (sic)''
The 'Rocky' star was flooded with positive comments from fans, admiring his fitness and expressing their excitement for the upcoming film - which is due for release in 2019.
One Instagram user wrote: ''Age Is only a number. Inspiring Idol for a lifetime. Looking 4ward to your coming Movies. (sic)''
Another said: ''Let's do it Rambo you got a lot to live up to after the epicness of 4! #Rambo5isAlive (sic)''
The movie - which is expected to start shooting in September - will see Rambo's path cross with a Mexican cartel.
The former soldier has been working at a ranch, but when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, he crosses the US/Mexico border and finds himself up against one of the country's most violent organisations.
Stallone was initially expected to direct the movie as well as star, but he is now going to hand over control to somebody else.
