Sylvester Stallone is ''furious'' he doesn't have equity in the 'Rocky' movies.

The 73-year-old actor not only starred as the titular character in the original film in 1976 he also wrote the screenplay - which went on to receive 10 Oscar nominations, three of which it won for best picture, director and film editing - and he hates the fact he has ''zero ownership'' of it as he believes he deserves a share for his family.

Speaking to Variety magazine, he said: ''I have zero ownership of 'Rocky'.

''Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault.

''It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, 'Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?' I was furious.''

Since its debut in 1976, there have been eight movies - including the spin-offs 'Creed' and 'Creed II' - and Stallone loves that he created the titular character.

He explained: ''It's the only voice that I can say what I want without being ridiculed, or being silly, or being precious or sentimental, because he is that way.''

But, although he thinks he deserves an equity share in the franchise, he has admitted he was young and naive and didn't want to push too hard to ''ruffle the feathers.''

He added: ''You don't want to ruffle the feathers of the golden goose.''

However, 'Rocky' producer Irwin Winkler and ''others affiliated with the franchise'' believe the legendary actor has made enough from the movies over the years.

One person - ''who requested anonymity out of fondness for the star'' - told the publication: ''He made money from every angle, and still does, so I don't know what he's complaining about,'' while another source claimed Stallone ''made more than $10 million on 'Creed' and in the mid-teens on 'Creed II'.''

Despite his anger at not getting a fair share in the franchise, Stallone has admitted he and Winkler are in the planning stages of creating a new 'Rocky' film.

He said: ''It's about the onetime boxing champ befriending a young street fighter living in the U.S. illegally.''

Winkler added that ''negotiations are underway'' for Stallone to write and star in it.