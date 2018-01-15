Sylvester Stallone has confirmed he is returning for 'Expendables 4'.

The 71-year-old actor looks set to reprise his role of Barney Ross in the fourth film in the franchise after posting a picture of his character and admitting his alter-ego ''will be back'' alongside some new faces.

He wrote: ''BARNEY WILL BE BACK ! PLUS THE CREW AND A COUPLE NEW MEMBERS ... (sic)''

It comes just a day after the Hollywood star dropped a huge hint he would be returning to the movie series after posting a picture of Barney and Lee Christmas, played by Jason Statham.

He wrote in the caption: ''Just when you thought it was safe to go outside...They're coming back! (sic)''

Last April, Nu Image/Millennium chief Avi Lerner hinted Stallone had quit the franchise due to ''disagreements'' with him, but admitted there was still a chance he could be involved in the fourth film.

He said: ''We've got disagreements with Sly, but we've had them for over a year and a half. Right now, each one has opinion. We agreed on 95 per cent of things, but there are certain things in production we don't agree on.

''I don't think it's over, but what write whatever you want. In my opinion, it's not dead.''

Shortly afterwards, Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted he wouldn't reprise his role as Trench in the franchise without Stallone.

He said: ''There is no 'Expendables' without Sly. I would never do the movie without him, no.''

But the Hollywood legend insisted even if Stallone did sign up for another 'Expendables' movie he wasn't sure if he would be on board because he didn't think his character ''had any value'' in the third motion picture.

He said: ''You know, I think the first and second one were terrific. But, the third one, I thought my part was not written well. It was also not playing well in the movie, as far as I was concerned.

''Maybe other people believed differently. But I didn't believe that I had any value in the movie. I love the franchise, by the way. I think it's a spectacular franchise, 'The Expendables'.

''I think that Sly has good ideas, what he wants to do with it, and I think if they write a really good script [in] which my part is very well-developed, I would do it. If not, then I won't do it.''