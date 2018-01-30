Sylvester Stallone has given fans a sneak peak of the 'Expendables 4' set.

The 71-year-old actor is reprising his role as Barney Ross in the fourth film in the franchise and took to Instagram to reveal a picture of himself ''blocking'' his co-star Jason Statham - who is returning as Lee Christmas.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Blocking and Rehearsing a scene with. @jasonstatham from EXPENDABLES... (sic)''

Last April, Nu Image/Millennium chief Avi Lerner hinted Stallone had quit the franchise due to creative ''disagreements'' with him, but admitted there was still a chance he could be involved in the fourth film.

He said: ''We've got disagreements with Sly, but we've had them for over a year and a half. Right now, each one has opinion. We agreed on 95 per cent of things, but there are certain things in production we don't agree on.

''I don't think it's over, but what write whatever you want. In my opinion, it's not dead.''

Shortly afterwards, Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted he wouldn't reprise his role as Trench in the franchise without Stallone.

He said: ''There is no 'Expendables' without Sly. I would never do the movie without him, no.''

But, earlier this month Stallone confirmed he was coming back as Barney.

He posted on Instagram: ''BARNEY WILL BE BACK ! PLUS THE CREW AND A COUPLE NEW MEMBERS ... (sic)''