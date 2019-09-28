Sylvester Stallone has revealed that Rambo is not popular with his family, who hate when Stallone becomes ''reticent'' like the character.
The 73-year-old actor has reprised his iconic character, Vietnam veteran John Rambo, for 'Rambo: Last Blood', the fifth movie in the franchise but admitted that Rambo is not popular with his family, who hate when Stallone becomes ''reticent'' like the character.
He told Collider: ''I start to brood and become reticent. I'm not very popular around the house, even the dog notices. I stare a lot and really retreat.''
The star also spoke about how his tough childhood helped him to perfect the character of Rambo.
He said: ''Like a lot of people my early life wasn't perfect. I find that people complain 'I'm a failure because my father was mean, my mother was mean.' Everyone has those problems, so that's no excuse.''
And Sylvester was full of praise for his co-stars Yvette Monreal and Adriana Barraza, while also taking a swipe at the actors who he worked with on 1997 movie 'Cop Land', which starred Robert DeNiro, Harvey Keitel and Ray Liotta.
He said: ''We got really lucky. It's the hardest thing as you can't plan for it.
''You can hire the best five actors and they can hate each other. Nobody said a word on the 'Cop Land' set.''
John Rambo was the lead character in the 1972 novel 'First Blood', written by David Morrell. The book was adapted into a film of the same name in 1982.
The franchise then spawned sequels 'Rambo: First Blood Part II' in 1985 and 'Rambo III' in 1988.
Whilst the former was a box office hit, the latter of the two flopped when it hit screens, and the character subsequently lay dormant until Stallone revived him for a 2008 movie simply entitled 'Rambo'.
