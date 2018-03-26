Swedish House Mafia reunited on stage for the first time in five years at Miami's Ultra Music Festival last night (25.03.17).

The EDM stars - Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello - poignantly last performed as a trio at the same event in March 2013.

Emerging from the dark stage, they said: ''I am Axwell, I am Sebastian Ingrosso, and I am Steve Angelo.

''And Miami, tonight we go by Swedish House Mafia.''

The trio performed their breakthrough song 'Miami 2 Ibiza' which usually features Tinie Tempah among hits including 'Greyhound' and 'Save The World'.

Asked why they decided now was the right time to get back together, they simply said: ''It was time...''

Since they parted ways, Axwell and Ingrosso have performed under the name Axwell Λ Ingrosso.

The pair released their debut album 'More Than You Know ' in December 2017, and revealed they hope to remain current.

Ingrosso said: ''We love to experiment and it's important as They also revealed at the time that they are looking at cutting back their shows in Ibiza and are keen to come back to the UK as much as possible.

Axwell said: ''We have played Ibiza for so many years, so we are only doing a couple of shows here now but making them as crazy as possible.

Whether or not they plan on releasing new music as a trio is still unknown.

Asked about reunion plans in 2016, Axwell said: ''I think we're all in our happy places right now. Having said that it would be stupid of me to say never [to a reunion].

''Maybe one day something will happen inside of us that says 'boom'. But it's more [likely to be] coming from us than at a festival.''