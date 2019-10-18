Susanna Reid has hit out at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

The 'Good Morning Britain' presenter is not a fan of Paltrow's controversial wellness business and blasted a recent article from Goop about healthy eating, which talks about maintaining the ''leanest liveable weight''.

Writing in her column for the Daily Mail newspaper, Susanna said: ''Surprise, surprise, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle brand is at it again. An article about healthy eating advises her fans to aim for their 'leanest liveable weight'.

''I'm not signed up to Goop. Funnily enough, I'm not in the market for a £126 stone essential oil diffuser. But these words set all my alarm bells ringing.

''It's just the latest in a long line of bizarre and controversial endorsements by Goop for the likes of bee-sting facials, 'moon dust' smoothies and, most disturbingly, vaginal steaming -- which left one woman with severe burns.''

Although Susanna went on to acknowledge that the article refers to ''the leanest weight you can be without strict dieting'', she believes Paltrow needs to be more careful about the articles that are commissioned for her brand as they can be misinterpreted.

She said: ''Gwyneth's response is to say she doesn't read everything on Goop. That's not good enough. People with her profile and influence need to be aware that power and success come with responsibility.

''You are accountable to people who look up to you, and if her website -- which is reportedly worth millions -- promotes advice that might be misinterpreted by those susceptible to eating disorders, that account-ability isn't being upheld.

''Gwyneth may claim she's just as entitled as anyone else to share opinions online, but the truth is people buy into products endorsed by celebrities, so we have to be extra careful.''